Stafford resident Patrick Ridenour, 35, is facing a host of new charges following a crash at around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 in the 800 block of Garrisonville Road.

Members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office were called to investigate the hit-and-run, and a keen-eyed deputy spotted the suspect vehicle while he was responding to the crash scene.

It was also determined that Ridenour was wanted in Stafford County.

During a subsequent traffic stop on Shiloh Way, it was confirmed that Ridenour had active warrants for reckless driving and open container, and it was also determined that he was intoxicated at the time.

Ridenour was charged with:

DUI;

Felony hit-and-run;

Open container;

Failing to maintain his lane;

Carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated.

The two active warrants were also served and Ridenour was held over the weekend without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

