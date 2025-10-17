Virginia Teen’s Wild Ride Ends With Flat Tires, Guns, And Weed In Stafford, Sheriff Says

Around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, a deputy on patrol responded to a reckless driving and hit-and-run complaint near Kings Crest Drive and Crest View Drive, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses reported seeing a black Nissan “driving erratically” before it slammed into a parked, unattended vehicle and sped off — even as both tires went flat.

The driver eventually ditched the car and took off on foot, but witnesses gave deputies a description.

Multiple units swarmed the area as K-9 teams Jynx and Meja began tracking. The suspect was found and taken into custody without incident.

Deputies identified the suspect as a 17-year-old boy. A search of the Nissan turned up two firearms and several ounces of marijuana, authorities said.

The teen was charged with:

Underage possession of a firearm;

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana;

Reckless driving;

Misdemeanor hit-and-run;

Driving without a license;

Driving an unregistered vehicle;

Driving an uninsured vehicle.

He was remanded to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.