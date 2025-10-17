Virginia Teen’s Wild Ride Ends With Flat Tires, Guns, And Weed In Stafford, Sheriff Says

Around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, a deputy on patrol responded to a reckless driving and hit-and-run complaint near Kings Crest Drive and Crest View Drive, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.
Witnesses reported seeing a black Nissan “driving erratically” before it slammed into a parked, unattended vehicle and sped off — even as both tires went flat.
The driver eventually ditched the car and took off on foot, but witnesses gave deputies a description.
Multiple units swarmed the area as K-9 teams Jynx and Meja began tracking. The suspect was found and taken into custody without incident.
Deputies identified the suspect as a 17-year-old boy. A search of the Nissan turned up two firearms and several ounces of marijuana, authorities said.
The teen was charged with:
- Underage possession of a firearm;
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana;
- Reckless driving;
- Misdemeanor hit-and-run;
- Driving without a license;
- Driving an unregistered vehicle;
- Driving an uninsured vehicle.
He was remanded to the Juvenile Detention Center.
