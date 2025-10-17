Fair 64°

Virginia Teen’s Wild Ride Ends With Flat Tires, Guns, And Weed In Stafford, Sheriff Says

A Virginia teen is facing serious charges after a wild hit-and-run that ended with two guns and ounces of weed found in his abandoned car, officials say.

Stafford County Sheriff

Stafford County Sheriff

 Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Read More Stories

Around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, a deputy on patrol responded to a reckless driving and hit-and-run complaint near Kings Crest Drive and Crest View Drive, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office. 

Witnesses reported seeing a black Nissan “driving erratically” before it slammed into a parked, unattended vehicle and sped off — even as both tires went flat.

The driver eventually ditched the car and took off on foot, but witnesses gave deputies a description. 

Multiple units swarmed the area as K-9 teams Jynx and Meja began tracking. The suspect was found and taken into custody without incident.

Deputies identified the suspect as a 17-year-old boy. A search of the Nissan turned up two firearms and several ounces of marijuana, authorities said.

The teen was charged with: 

  • Underage possession of a firearm;
  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana;
  • Reckless driving;
  • Misdemeanor hit-and-run;
  • Driving without a license;
  • Driving an unregistered vehicle;
  • Driving an uninsured vehicle. 

He was remanded to the Juvenile Detention Center.

