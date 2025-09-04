Warner was among the many elected officials to grill Robert Kennedy Jr. on Thursday, Sept. 4 during a hearing in front of the Senate Finance Committee about the Trump administration's 2026 healthcare agenda.

Things came to a head for the Virginia Democrat when he began pushing Kennedy about deaths and vaccines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warner questioned Kennedy about the number of COVID-19-related deaths, and whether or not vaccinations could have helped prevent any of those fatalities.

"There was... I don't think anybody knows. There was so much chaos coming out of the CDC," Kennedy murmured.

Warner was quick to cut him off — "you don't know the answer... This is the Secretary of Health and Human Services."

Kennedy later said he would "like to see the data and talk about the data," he said. "That is the problem. They didn't have the data... the Biden administration is absolutely abysmal."

The committee also addressed the firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez, as well as the mass exodus of healthcare workers and officials since the new administration took over.

"You've had this job for eight months and don't know the data about whether the vaccine saved lives?" he questioned.

"Who is politicizing (this)? You're saying the Biden administration politicized the data... but look at Trump... Firing all the people who questioned him.

Warner had another shot in the arm for Kennedy while criticizing him during the hearing.

"The Secretary of Health and Human Services doesn't know many people died from COVID... If the vaccine helped prevent any deaths... And you're sitting as Secretary of Health and Human Services."

"How can you be that ignorant."

Warner says moving forward he plans to keep pushing for Kennedy to resign.

"RFK Jr. has been in this job for months… and he can’t answer how many Americans died of COVID or if the vaccine saved any lives? It’s unbelievable and I’ll keep pushing for him to resign."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.