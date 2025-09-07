Virginia Safety Patroller Killed Helping Driver In I-95 Crash: State Police

The crash happened Saturday night, Sept. 6, shortly before 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the 151-mile marker, investigators said.

According to Virginia State Police, the contracted VDOT patroller was assisting a disabled Audi on the shoulder and right travel lane when a Chrysler 300 lost control, crossed all lanes, and slammed into both the patroller and the Audi driver.

The patroller was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive, officials said.

The Audi driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police noted.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

