Virginia Ranked Among Top 20 'Happiest States' In US, New Study Found

Virginia is the 16th happiest state in America, according to a newly released ranking by Wallethub.

To determine where Americans are most satisfied with their lives, researchers keyed in on which states "exhibit the best combination of good economic, emotional, physical and social health."

All 50 states were measured across 30 key metrics, according to WalletHub, including things such as the share of adult depression, number of work hours, and ideal weather.

Virginia faired well in two categories, but in the second half in the third:

Emotion and physical well-being rank: 14th;

Work environment rank: 15th;

Community and environment rank: 32nd.

“In addition to pursuing your passions, having a good work-life balance and maintaining an emotional support network, another key way to boost your happiness is living in the right place," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo stated.

"The happiest states are those that provide above-average quality of life in a wide variety of areas, from strong state economies and high quality physical and mental health care to adequate amounts of leisure time and good weather.”

The complete WalletHub study can be found here.

