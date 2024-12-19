Virginia Man Turns $2 Bet Into $500K Jackpot; Local Store Snags $10K Bonus

Robinson hit all six winning numbers—4, 5, 7, 10, 15, and 29— and courtesy of his clever use of the "Play Your Way" feature, which split his $2 wager into two sets of numbers, he walked away with a cool half-million dollar jackpot win.

Robinson’s ticket didn’t even need the Bonus Ball number—32—to seal the deal.

The luck didn’t stop there.

The store where Robinson bought the ticket, Varina Market at on Darbytown Road, earned a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket, which was presented on Thursday, Dec. 19 by Lottery officials.

Bank a Million, a game unique to Virginia, calculates its top prizes—including $1 million, $500,000, and $250,000—so winners take home the full amount after federal and state taxes.

The odds of winning the top prize is 1 in 3.8 million, though the odds of winning any prize are a more attainable 1 in 18.3.

Bank a Million drawings are held at 11 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday in Virginia.

