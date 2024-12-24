Virginia Man Spending Holidays Behind Bars For Fourth DUI Offense In Stafford, Sheriff Says

Villegas, 34, will be spending the holidays behind bars after being arrested for his fourth DUI in the past 10 years following an early morning crash on Monday.

Officers from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office were called shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 23 to the intersection of Brooke Road and Eskimo Hill Road, where they were met by an overturned Mazda 3 that was being driven by Villegas.

According to first responders, Villegas showed signs of being intoxicated, he was taken into custody, and further investigation found that it was his fourth alleged DUI offense.

The King George resident was taken into custody and charged with:

Fourth offense DUI;

Driving while revoked;

Reckless driving;

Obstruction;

Driving after forfeiture of license.

He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

