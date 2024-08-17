Virginia Man Sentenced For Distributing 'Horrific Images Of Child Sexual Abuse:' Feds

Dustin Roy Harrell, 39, of Virginia Beach, has ben sentenced to seven years in prison for the distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), during an eerie investigation that unearthed "horrific" findings.

According to court documents, in October 2023, Harrell distributed CSAM in a group on an end-to-end encryption messaging app that keeps communications private, including a link to a Mega.nz account within the private channel that allowed users to download a video depicting the sexual abuse of a newborn baby.

During the investigation, law enforcement seized multiple devices from Harrell, including three cellphones, which led to the discovery of 267 images, 32 computer-generated images, and five videos of CSAM.

Investigators say that one of the phones contained conversations in which Harrell discussed topics of child pornography and incest. He also engaged in online groups named “Cute Teens 16-19,” “Uncensored Teens,” Family Maza Incst,” and more.

"This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.