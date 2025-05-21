Virginia Man Ejected, Then Struck By Car In Violent I-95 Crash In Stafford: State Police

The three-car crash happened around 8:25 p.m. Saturday, May 17, in the northbound lanes of the interstate, according to Virginia State Police.

Joseph Celich, 23, of Stafford, was driving a 2007 Mazda Speed 3 at a high rate of speed when he tried to squeeze between a vehicle in the middle lane and a Hyundai Palisade in the left lane, troopers said.

The Mazda collided with the Hyundai, causing it to overturn onto the guardrail.

Celich was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, police said. As he lay in the roadway, a 2017 Nissan Sentra traveling north was unable to avoid him and struck him, then crashed into the Mazda.

Celich was rushed to Mary Washington Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

A 24-year-old woman in the Mazda, also unbelted, was ejected and taken to the same hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 42-year-old driver of the Hyundai, from Alexandria, and his passengers — a woman, two children, and a toddler — suffered minor injuries and were all properly restrained, troopers said. All were transported to the hospital.

The 17-year-old male driver of the Nissan was not injured, and was wearing a seatbelt, officials said.

“Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation,” investigators said.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.