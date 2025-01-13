Virginia Man Arrested After 'Acting Crazy' Over Canceled Plans With Woman In Stafford: Sheriff

William Gordon IV, 28, now faces a slew of charges, including breaking and entering, robbery, and assault, following the wild sequence of events that ended with his arrest at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to Stafford County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Mountain View Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10 after receiving a call describing an individual “acting crazy.”

The caller also reported allegations of assault and larceny.

By the time deputies arrived, Gordon had fled, leaving behind a shaken victim and witness to recount the ordeal.

The victim told authorities that she and Gordon were at a residence on Kellogg Mill Road when she canceled their evening plans.

Gordon allegedly grew enraged, escalating the situation into a physical altercation.

The woman returned to her own home, clearly telling Gordon he was unwelcome; however, undeterred, Gordon allegedly followed her, forced his way inside, assaulted her again, and stole her phone before fleeing.

Deputy Vaughn promptly secured warrants, but Gordon turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office, attempting to claim he was the real victim. Unfortunately for him, the evidence—and the victim’s phone still in his possession—told a different story.

Gorgon was taken into custody and remains held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

