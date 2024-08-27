Fair 89°

Unsupervised Party Results In Fight Spilling Onto Stafford County Street, Sheriff Says

Chaos broke out at an unsupervised party in Stafford County that got out of hand and a fight spilled out into the street, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office were called in to break up the massive fight.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Zak Failla
Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, deputies were called to a home on Clear Spring Lane to investigate a report of a fight that resulted in charges for five women and a man who involved in the altercation.

Responding deputies were able to separate the people involved in the incident.

Those cited include: 

  • Majjic Washington Jennett, 23, of Stafford, who was charged with assault by mob;
  • Desmond Spates, 32, of Stafford, who was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice;
  • Aaliyah Bates, 24, of Stafford, who was charged with assault by mob;
  • Letitia Grant, 21, of Alexandria, who was charged with public intoxication;
  • Shelly Thompson, 22, of Stafford, who was charged with disorderly conduct;
  • Reakia Haley, 26, of Woodbridge, who was charged with assault by mob and providing a false ID to law enforcement.

Minor injuries were reported.

