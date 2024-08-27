Unsupervised Party Results In Fight Spilling Onto Stafford County Street, Sheriff Says

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, deputies were called to a home on Clear Spring Lane to investigate a report of a fight that resulted in charges for five women and a man who involved in the altercation.

Responding deputies were able to separate the people involved in the incident.

Those cited include:

Majjic Washington Jennett , 23, of Stafford, who was charged with assault by mob;

, 23, of Stafford, who was charged with assault by mob; Desmond Spates , 32, of Stafford, who was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice;

, 32, of Stafford, who was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice; Aaliyah Bates , 24, of Stafford, who was charged with assault by mob;

, 24, of Stafford, who was charged with assault by mob; Letitia Grant , 21, of Alexandria, who was charged with public intoxication;

, 21, of Alexandria, who was charged with public intoxication; Shelly Thompson , 22, of Stafford, who was charged with disorderly conduct;

, 22, of Stafford, who was charged with disorderly conduct; Reakia Haley, 26, of Woodbridge, who was charged with assault by mob and providing a false ID to law enforcement.

Minor injuries were reported.

