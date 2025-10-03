Tyronne McDaniel, 54, was arrested at the Quality Inn on Greenspring Drive after two juveniles flagged down an off-duty officer and told them they had been taken by a stranger, officials said.

Deputies were called to the Mine Road Commuter Lot shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1 to investigate a disturbing report involving claims of a kidnapping.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputies were able to confirm their identities, and learned one had been reported missing. The two were able to direct investigators to the hotel and pointed them to the exact room they were held.

Deputies detained McDaniel inside the room — where they also made startling discoveries.

Detectives say that McDaniel was a stranger to both juveniles when he came into contact with them in Baltimore. He then took them to the hotel, but they were able to run away and seek help.

Inside the room, investigators "located suspected controlled substances and items related to prostitution," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

The Woodbridge resident was charged with:

Two counts of abduction;

Possession of controlled substances;

Pandering (a form of human trafficking).

Both children were taken into custody by Child Protective Services until they could be reunited with their families.

The investigation is ongoing.

