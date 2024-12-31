Twisted Night: Teen Found With Open Cans Of Booze, Vodka At Stafford Wawa: Sheriff

Deputies were called shortly before 3 a.m. on Dec. 29 to the Wawa on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance involving four individuals staff said appeared drunk.

As they responded, deputies were told the driver was trying to leave.

They found the suspect vehicle partially parked on the curb and loaded with open Twisted Tea cans and a “mostly empty” vodka bottle, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The 18-year-old driver admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel, and he was subsequently charged with underage driving under the influence and drinking while driving.

He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secured bond.

The three other individuals, who were intoxicated inside the Wawa, were charged with public intoxication and held until sober, deputies said.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.