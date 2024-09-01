Lawrence Collins, 33, was arrested for his third DUI and several other offenses in South Stafford after taking a Kia Sportage without permission, according to the sheriff's office.

Shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 30, deputies were called to Stonehaven Drive for a reported disturbance involving Collins, who was reportedly intoxicated.

Deputies tracked down the Kia and stopped Collins, and it was confirmed he was under the influence, and further investigation found that he was already wanted in Stafford County for failing to obey with VASAP.

Collins was served on the active warrant and charged with third DUI offense in five years, unauthorized use, refusal, driving with a revoked license, and obstruction.

He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

