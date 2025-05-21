Tractor-Trailer Crash Brings I-95 To A Halt In Stafford County (Developing)

All northbound lanes were shut down at mile marker 142.8, just past Exit 140 (Courthouse Road), around 10:30 a.m., according to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials.

“Traffic is currently getting around the crash scene using the interstate shoulders,” VDOT Fredericksburg posted on X at 10:24 a.m. Nine minutes later, they confirmed that “traffic has now also been stopped on the shoulders.”

The crash caused traffic backups stretching approximately 4 miles, snarling travel through Stafford County during the mid-morning rush.

VDOT, along with Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies, remained on the scene responding to the incident. No details were immediately available about injuries or how long the shutdown might last.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and expect heavy delays throughout the morning and early afternoon.

