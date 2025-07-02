Tipster Leads Cops To Mercedes-Driving Drug Dealer Staying At Stafford Motel, Sheriff Says

Marc Morgan, 60, was busted with cocaine in his car and motel room after a search warrant was executed at the Super 8 on Wicomico Drive in North Stafford, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, July 2.

Deputies say they were first alerted to suspected drug dealing at the motel by a concerned citizen. They soon saw Morgan make a hand-to-hand transaction in the parking lot and passed the information to the Special Investigations Unit.

Detectives moved quickly.

A search warrant was secured, and Morgan was stopped behind the wheel of his Mercedes. He gave deputies consent to search his car, where suspected drugs were found, the sheriff’s office said.

More narcotics were discovered during a search of his motel room. The TruNarc drug detection device confirmed the substance was cocaine, according to investigators.

Morgan was charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and booked at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

“Great work to our deputies for removing harmful narcotics from the streets of Stafford County,” the sheriff’s office said.

