The 56-year-old Stafford man was found intoxicated after falling asleep at the wheel shortly before 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy patrolling Warrenton Road spotted an SUV stopped at a red light at the intersection of Cardinal Forest Drive, and when the light turned green, the vehicle did not move.

Upon further investigation, officials say the deputy found Wright slumped over and "the only thing preventing the vehicle from rolling into traffic was the driver's foot on the brake."

The deputy was able to stir Wright and put his vehicle in park. He then claimed he was "merely tired," but he showed signs of intoxication and there was an empty liquor bottle in his SUV.

It was later determined that Wright had a previous DUI in 2023, which suspended his license.

Wright was taken into custody and charged with:

Driving under the influence second offense within five years;

Second offense refusal;

Driving after forfeiture of his license;

Stopping on a highway.

He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.