Third Time's The Charm? Drunk Driver Nabbed In Lowe's Parking Lot In Stafford: Sheriff

Triangle resident Gregory Thomas, 37, found himself in a familiar position following a strange incident that played out on Christmas Eve outside the business.

Deputies responded around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 to the Stafford Market Place after a concerned citizen flagged down a deputy who reportedly appeared intoxicated while driving a Nissan and parking it on the curb in front of Lowe's.

The deputy was able to find the questionably parked vehicle, where Thomas was slumped over in the driver's seat.

Thomas woke up as deputies arrived, showing several signs of intoxication and admitting to drinking alcohol before driving, investigators said.

Deputies also found empty alcohol bottles in the vehicle.

Further investigation found that Thomas already had two DUI convictions in Prince William County and the incident in Stafford marked his third in 10 years.

Thomas was charged with driving under the influence, third offense in 10 years with a blood alcohol content between .15 percent and .20 percent.

He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

