Teens Accused Of 'Assault By Mob' After Attacking Minor Over Rumor In Stafford, Sheriff Says

Shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 14, deputies were called to the Highpointe Subdivision after receiving a call about a juvenile being threatened with a gun during an assault, officials said.

The victim told deputies they were confronted by two suspects regarding a rumor while walking home.

During the confrontation, a spokesperson from the sheriff's office said that one teen displayed a firearm before both allegedly attacked the victim and fled.

The first suspect was described as a juvenile boy in a ski mask and Adidas sweatpants, while the second was a heavy-set juvenile girl with twists in her hair.

Deputies quickly scoured the area for the suspects.

First, deputies spotted two individuals matching the descriptions at the 7-Eleven on Garrisonville Road who were detained and identified as the attackers

Deputies searched their backpack and discovered what looked like a Glock handgun, but it was later determined to be a pellet gun.

Both suspects, aged 15 and 13, now face serious charges, as criminal complaints for acts of violence by mob, assault and battery, and brandishing a firearm were submitted for each of them.

They were detained at the Juvenile Detention Center following consultation with Juvenile Intake.

