Teen Who 'Can't Blow Zeros' Busted For DUI After Stafford Crash, Sheriff Says

At approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, deputies responded to a stretch of Embrey Mill Road for an automatic crash notification that was coming from an iPhone.

During that notification, dispatch was able to hear a girl saying "they're gonna know," and "I can't blow zeros," and she later requested that no one respond to the crash site because she and the other occupants of the Dodge Charger were "fine," officials said.

Despite her wishes, upon arrival at the scene, a deputy found the Charger completely off the roadway and in the midst of several bushes.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, the 17-year-old driver claimed that she swerved to avoid hitting a deer, though she later admitted to getting behind the wheel after playing beer pong - but using Smirnoff as her drink of choice.

She was also found to be in the possession of marijuana. No injuries were reported.

Criminal complaints for driving under the influence, driving after illegally consuming alcohol, unlawful possession of alcohol, and underage possession of marijuana were submitted.

Juvenile Intake was contacted; however, declined to detain the juvenile so she was turned over to her parents.

