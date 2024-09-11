Teen Stole Gun From Stafford Sheriff's Office Vehicle, Made Threats Online, Officials Say

On Tuesday night, deputies were made aware of a threat to commit violence against a Brooke Point High School Point High School student.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, detectives worked through the night to identify the suspect, and during the investigation, deputies recognized the stolen weapon in the teen's social media account.

At the time it was taken, investigators made note that the firearm was locked in a sheriff's office vehicle in a secure gun rack, but the teen broke a window to gain access and "defeated the gun rack."

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, deputies coordinated with school staff, and there was an increased presence at the high school, where they picked up the 15-year-old, who was detained without further incident.

The stolen sheriff's office weapon was recovered at the teen's home.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional information is expected to be released.

