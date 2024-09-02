Overcast 75°

Teen Killed Breaking Up Fight At Party On Property Owned By Spotsylvania County: Sheriff

One teen was killed attempting to break up a fight in Spotsylvania County and another is behind bars for his death on Sunday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff is investigating the homicide.

 Photo Credit: Spotsylvania County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Kenneth Watson has been charged with homicide and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Christian Whalen at a large gathering in Fredericksburg.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office, at around 1 a.m. on Sept. 1, deputies were called to the 14600 block of Spotswood Furnace Road to investigate a reported shooting on property owned by the county.

Investigators say that Whalen attempted to break up a fight when he was shot in the lower body. Deputies treated the teen at the scene and rushed him to paramedics, before he was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

While interviewing witnesses, it was determined that Watson, 18, allegedly fired the weapon, striking Whalen.

Watson is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

