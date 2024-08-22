Teen Driver From Stafford Killed In Virginia Crash Identified By Police

Stafford resident Landon Lynn has been identified by the sheriff's office as the driver who was killed in an early morning crash on Wednesday.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 600 block of Poplar Road to investigate a single-vehicle rollover crash when a driver struck a tree.

Upon arrival, they found the vehicle occupied by Lynn, the driver, and three others who were taken to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

Lynn was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Investigators say that the vehicle was heading north on Poplar Road when he lost control and went off the roadway.

Speed is likely a factor in the crash, they added.

The crash remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.