Teen Arrested For Fatal Shooting Of 19-Year-Old Breaking Up Fight In Spotsy: Sheriff (Updated)

Kenneth Watson has been charged with homicide and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Christian Whalen at a large gathering in Fredericksburg.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office, at around 1 a.m. on Sept. 1, deputies were called to the 14600 block of Spotswood Furnace Road to investigate a reported shooting on property owned by the county.

Investigators say that Whalen attempted to break up a fight when he was shot in the lower body. Deputies treated the teen at the scene and rushed him to paramedics, before he was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

While interviewing witnesses, it was determined that Watson, 18, allegedly fired the weapon, striking Whalen.

Watson is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

The shooting is still under investigation as of Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Anyone with information or who may have left the party before investigators arrived have been asked to contact the sheriff's office by calling 1-800-928-5822.

