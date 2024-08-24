Stumbling, Bumbling Repeat DUI Driver Tried To Blame Others For Stafford Crash, Sheriff Says

Colonial Beach resident Jonathan Galvan Velasco is facing a second DUI in the past year following a crash that was reported this week that saw him attempting, and failing, to flee on foot.

According to a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, deputies were called to the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Salisbury Drive to investigate a crash, where the at-fault driver took off from the area, witnesses said.

Those witnesses were able to provide a description of the stumbling driver, who was tracked down near the crash scene on Mine Road. It was later confirmed that he was the driver at fault for the incident, though he did his best to deflect blame.

Investigators say that Velasco had signs of intoxication, admitted to being the driver they were looking for, and admitted to consuming three or four drinks prior to driving; however, he attempted to blame the other three drivers involved.

His attempt at subterfuge failed.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found an open container of alcohol, and it was later discovered that Velasco had a revoked license due to a prior DUI offense last year.

Velasco was charged with driving under the influence second offense within five years, driving while revoked, felony hit and run, misdemeanor hit and run, drinking while driving, and following too closely.

He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.

