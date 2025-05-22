Stafford Woman Uses Bathroom Excuse, Fake Call To Stall Arrest On Drug Charges: Sheriff

Holly Wickline, 57, was arrested early Wednesday, May 21, after what deputies described as an awkward attempt to dodge felony drug warrants, including charges involving fentanyl, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

It all started shortly before 2 a.m., when Deputy P.J. Leon responded to a home on Barnum Drive. Wickline was wanted out of Orange County on several drug-related charges.

The deputy knocked on the door — and Wickline answered; however, when asked to confirm her identity, she insisted she wasn’t the person he was looking for, the sheriff’s office said.

She then pulled the classic “bathroom break” stalling tactic and shut the door.

While she was inside, Deputy Leon jumped online to confirm the woman he just spoke to was in fact Wickline ... That’s when his phone rang.

A caller claiming to be a “family member” of Wickline asked about the case and demanded information.

But according to the sheriff’s office, Leon instantly recognized the voice — it was Wickline herself, trying to pass off a fake identity over the phone.

With backup deputies on scene and her stalling tactics exhausted, Wickline eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

She was served her outstanding drug warrants and hit with two counts of obstruction of justice and identity theft.

Wickline is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

