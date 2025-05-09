Stafford Woman Attacks Student On Bus, Then Student’s Mom Hours After Jail Release: Sheriff

A Stafford County woman wasted no time finding new trouble after getting out of jail for attacking a student on a school bus, authorities said.

Just hours after her release, Rubby Nyarko, 35, of Stafford, allegedly went right back after the student’s mother following an incident involving their children.

Deputies were called to Executive Circle shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, after the student’s mother was assaulted, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

“The adult who assaulted a juvenile at a bus stop assaulted that juvenile’s mother shortly after being released by the magistrate,” according to a police report.

Nyarko was arrested again on a fresh assault and battery charge. This time, deputies said she would not be walking free.

It was the second time in two days Nyarko landed in handcuffs.

Deputies first arrested her Wednesday morning, May 7, after they say she boarded a Stafford County school bus at a bus stop and allegedly assaulted a student.

Officials say she showed up at the bus stop, confronted the student, and refused to back down even as the student stood calmly waiting for the bus.

Nyarko was charged with assault and battery and released by the magistrate in the first case. But just hours later, deputies said, she showed up again—this time going after the student’s mother.

“She would not be walking free this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

Nyarko was ordered held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

