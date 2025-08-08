Stafford Walmart Stalker Followed Employee 'For Hours,' Refused To Leave: Sheriff

A Stafford man is facing charges after allegedly following an employee around Walmart for several hours — even after he was told to leave, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Rico Carter, 36, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 6, after deputies were called to the Walmart at 217 Garrisonville Road around 9:05 p.m. for a reported disturbance.

Store staff told deputies that a woman reported Carter had been following her around the store for “several hours.”

Another employee had already kicked him out of the property, but Carter allegedly refused to leave, continuing to make the victim uncomfortable, according to the sheriff's office.

Carter was arrested and charged with stalking and trespassing. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.