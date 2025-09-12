Stafford Teen’s 100+ MPH Joyride In Stolen Car Ends With Crash And Cuffs In Spotsy: Sheriff

Cash Phelix, 19, is facing a host of charges after being taken into custody when he lost control of his stolen ride and wrecked in a parking lot.

According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, when a deputy spotted a dark sedan with no tail lights near Harrison Road and Patriot Highway.

As the car turned onto multiple streets, deputies said it committed more traffic violations, prompting a traffic stop.

Phelix had other ideas.

Instead of pulling over, he sped off, ran a red light on Lafayette Boulevard, and continued onto Courthouse Road at speeds topping 100 mph, deputies said.

The chase ended when Phelix tried to turn onto Leavells Road, struck the median, crossed the roadway, went over a hill, and came to rest in a nearby parking lot.

Deputies quickly arrested Phelix without further incident.

"An investigation revealed the vehicle had been recently stolen, and narcotics not belonging to the owner were found inside," according to the sheriff’s office.

Phelix was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic;

Felony eluding law enforcement;

Motor vehicle theft;

Driving with a revoked license;

Failure to maintain control of a vehicle;

Failure to stop at a red light;

No tail lights on a vehicle.

He was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bond.

“This individual’s actions put innocent lives and our deputies at serious risk,” the sheriff’s office said. “We are grateful no one was injured during this pursuit. I want to thank our citizens for allowing our deputies to do their job and our deputies for their tireless professionalism, dedication, and commitment to keeping Spotsylvania safe."

"The efforts of our deputies do not go unnoticed.”

