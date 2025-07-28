Stafford Motorcyclist Thrown From Bike, Airlifted With Life-Threatening Injuries After Crash

Deputies were called to the area of Garrisonville Road and Furnace Road around 8:19 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, where they found a mangled motorcycle and its 36-year-old driver from Front Royal who was ejected from his ride, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Bystanders rushed to help the rider before first responders arrived and performed life-saving measures, officials said. He was airlifted to the hospital and remains in critical condition as of Monday, July 28.

A preliminary investigation — supported by multiple eyewitness accounts — determined the biker was heading west on Garrisonville Road when it struck the curb at high speed.

“The investigation is being handled by our Traffic Safety Unit,” Public Information Officer Ryan Wilbur said in a release. “We encourage all drivers to follow set speed limits to help reduce the risk of crashes on our roadways.”

Officials also thanked witnesses and bystanders who provided crucial information at the scene.

