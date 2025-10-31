Stafford Man Opens Fire After 'Business Proposal' Talk With Former Co-Worker, Sheriff Says

Deputies responded to the Marathon Gas in the 3800 block of Richmond Highway around 4:36 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30, for a report of shots fired, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began investigating and learned that the victim and suspect, who used to work together at a nearby business, had arranged to meet to discuss a new business proposal.

Things took a turn when the suspect went to his vehicle, pulled out a gun, and fired multiple rounds.

Investigators determined the shooter, Carlos Antonio Fonseca Romero, 26, of Stafford, fired into the ground because he “did not want the victim on the property,” the sheriff’s office said.

Mission accomplished.

Romero was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, simple assault, and violating county code by firing within 100 yards of an occupied structure.

He was booked at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

