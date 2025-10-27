Stafford Man Found Passed Out At Green Light With Tequila Bottle Beside Him: Sheriff

The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Richmond Highway, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated driver and found a vehicle stopped at a green light, officials said.

The driver was still behind the wheel, unresponsive, with his foot on the brake while the car remained in gear.

A second deputy arrived and positioned a patrol vehicle to keep the stopped car from rolling into the intersection.

Authorities said an open bottle of tequila was visible inside the car.

Deputies woke the driver and got the car safely into park.

The man appeared to have “glassy, bloodshot eyes” and smelled strongly of alcohol, according to the sheriff’s office.

After field sobriety tests, the driver — 22-year-old O’Syrus Robinson of Stafford — was arrested.

He was charged with driving under the influence, failing to obey a traffic signal, and possession of an open container while operating a motor vehicle.

Robinson was held until sober on an unsecured bond, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.