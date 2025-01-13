Stafford Man Found Asleep At The Wheel After 'Relaxing' Drive Hit With Second DUI, Sheriff Says

The man, identified as 62-year-old Robert Barrow Jr., is now facing his second DUI charge within the past decade, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

It all unfolded around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, January 10, when deputies noticed an Acura stopped in the middle of the intersection.

Concerned, a deputy approached the vehicle and found Barrow unconscious at the wheel, prompting a call for backup as deputies boxed in the vehicle in case the driver tried to speed away.

Despite the flashing blue lights, Barrow had a hard time waking up, authorities said, and when he eventually came to, deputies observed his glassy, bloodshot eyes.

Barrow admitted to drinking a Long Island iced tea before driving, and deputies discovered empty alcohol containers in the car.

Barrow’s so-called “relaxing” drive ended with a trip to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

He was charged with driving under the influence (second offense within five to 10 years) and had a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2, authorities confirmed.

He’s being held without bond.

