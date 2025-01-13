Fair 50°

Stafford Man Found Asleep At The Wheel After 'Relaxing' Drive Hit With Second DUI, Sheriff Says

A Stafford man’s attempt at “relaxing” behind the wheel quickly spiraled into a weekend arrest after deputies found him asleep at the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Center Street with his foot barely holding the brake.

Robert Barrow Jr.

Robert Barrow Jr.

 Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff
The man, identified as 62-year-old Robert Barrow Jr., is now facing his second DUI charge within the past decade, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

It all unfolded around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, January 10, when deputies noticed an Acura stopped in the middle of the intersection. 

Concerned, a deputy approached the vehicle and found Barrow unconscious at the wheel, prompting a call for backup as deputies boxed in the vehicle in case the driver tried to speed away. 

Despite the flashing blue lights, Barrow had a hard time waking up, authorities said, and when he eventually came to, deputies observed his glassy, bloodshot eyes. 

Barrow admitted to drinking a Long Island iced tea before driving, and deputies discovered empty alcohol containers in the car.

Barrow’s so-called “relaxing” drive ended with a trip to the Rappahannock Regional Jail. 

He was charged with driving under the influence (second offense within five to 10 years) and had a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2, authorities confirmed. 

He’s being held without bond.

