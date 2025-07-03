Stafford Man Drove Drunk With Kids, Bud Lights After Community Center Pickup: Sheriff

A Stafford County man was busted for driving under the influence after allegedly picking up two children from a community center while intoxicated — with a few Bud Lights riding shotgun, officials said.

The drama began shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1, when deputies were called to the Courthouse Community Center on Stafford Avenue.

A concerned witness reported that a man who “smelled of alcohol” had picked up two children, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies quickly located the suspect’s truck thanks to a “spot-on description,” the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle was spotted traveling along Courthouse Road, but before deputies could pull him over, the driver stopped at Wyche Road, got out of his truck, and began yelling at another driver, officials said.

Deputies intervened and noticed the man was walking crooked, slurring his speech, and reeked of alcohol.

Inside the truck, they found multiple cans of Bud Light — and the two children.

Field sobriety tests confirmed the driver was under the influence, officials said.

The 41-year-old was arrested and charged with:

Driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2 with children present;

Drinking while driving;

Two counts of child neglect.

He was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail and held on a $6,000 secured bond. The children were turned over to a responsible family member.

“With this weekend filled with Fourth of July celebrations,” the sheriff’s office wrote, “we encourage all residents to drive sober.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.