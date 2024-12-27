Stafford Man Bringing 16+ Ounces Of Coke From NY To VA Busted During I-95 Stop: Sheriff

Joshua Daniels, 26, is behind bars following an investigation launched in March into suspected drug dealing throughout the region, according to a Stafford County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Officials say that late last week, Daniels was taken into custody following a traffic stop on I-95 in Stafford County, where he was forthright with detectives, admitting that "I have a lot of cocaine" after being advised a police K9 was being brought in to assist with the investigation.

Authorities seized more than 16 ounces of cocaine from the car, equivalent to approximately $44,800 in street value, per the sheriff's office.

Detectives had been investigating Daniels since November as a suspected cocaine dealer operating in Stafford County, officials noted.

As a result of their investigation, Daniels had already been facing a distribution charge. Following the seizure, an additional drug trafficking charge was filed against him.

He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.