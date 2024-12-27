Overcast 46°

Stafford Man Bringing 16+ Ounces Of Coke From NY To VA Busted During I-95 Stop: Sheriff

A Stafford man trafficking more than a pound of cocaine from New York to Virginia admitted to traveling with more than $44,000 worth of drugs in his vehicle, authorities announced. 

Joshua Daniels, 26, is behind bars following an investigation launched in March into suspected drug dealing throughout the region, according to a Stafford County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Officials say that late last week, Daniels was taken into custody following a traffic stop on I-95 in Stafford County, where he was forthright with detectives, admitting that "I have a lot of cocaine" after being advised a police K9 was being brought in to assist with the investigation.

Authorities seized more than 16 ounces of cocaine from the car, equivalent to approximately $44,800 in street value, per the sheriff's office.

Detectives had been investigating Daniels since November as a suspected cocaine dealer operating in Stafford County, officials noted. 

As a result of their investigation, Daniels had already been facing a distribution charge. Following the seizure, an additional drug trafficking charge was filed against him.

He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

