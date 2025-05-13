Thunderstorm Rain in Vicinity and Windy 71°

Stafford Love Triangle Explodes As Teen Pulls Gun On Rivals, Sheriff Says

A love triangle turned violent when an 18-year-old Virginia woman pulled a gun on two teens during a heated fight over a shared love interest, authorities said.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

 Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office
Zak Failla
Deputies in Stafford County arrested the teen after she allegedly pulled a gun and assaulted two teenagers amid a disturbance in Sky Terrace, the sheriff's office announced.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, officials said.

Deputies said the fight started over a mutual love interest and quickly turned physical. During the scuffle, the 18-year-old woman pulled out a gun and threatened the two teens, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The woman, whose name was not released, was arrested for brandishing a firearm and two counts of assault and battery, officials said.

Despite the serious accusations, the woman was released on an unsecured bond, according to authorities.

No serious injuries were reported.

to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.

