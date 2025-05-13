Stafford Love Triangle Explodes As Teen Pulls Gun On Rivals, Sheriff Says

Deputies in Stafford County arrested the teen after she allegedly pulled a gun and assaulted two teenagers amid a disturbance in Sky Terrace, the sheriff's office announced.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, officials said.

Deputies said the fight started over a mutual love interest and quickly turned physical. During the scuffle, the 18-year-old woman pulled out a gun and threatened the two teens, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The woman, whose name was not released, was arrested for brandishing a firearm and two counts of assault and battery, officials said.

Despite the serious accusations, the woman was released on an unsecured bond, according to authorities.

No serious injuries were reported.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.