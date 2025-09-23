Stafford DUI Suspect Botches ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ Sobriety Test, Sheriff Says

Spoiler: it did not work.
Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 21, to Harrell Road and Forbes Street after multiple callers reported a Ford F-150 off the road and into a pole.
When deputies first arrived, they found the truck in a ditch and the driver insisting she was fine. “I’m just a bad driver,” she told deputies.
But the signs were obvious, according to deputies.
Investigators said she had slurred speech and unsteady steps — and instead of sticking with the basics, she tried to prove her sobriety by flawlessly pronouncing the famous Mary Poppins word.
It backfired.
“Considering that is not a standard DUI test and she was unable to properly say it, it did not help her case,” the sheriff’s office said.
The driver was arrested and charged with:
- Driving under the influence;
- Reckless driving;
- Refusal.
She was booked at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond, officials said.
The sheriff's office dubbed the incident as the “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Arrest.”
