Stafford DUI Suspect Botches ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ Sobriety Test, Sheriff Says

A Virginia woman who plowed her pickup into a telephone pole tried to prove she wasn’t drunk by reciting "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

The woman failed at attempting to get out of the DUI in Stafford County.

 Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Spoiler: it did not work.

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 21, to Harrell Road and Forbes Street after multiple callers reported a Ford F-150 off the road and into a pole.

When deputies first arrived, they found the truck in a ditch and the driver insisting she was fine. “I’m just a bad driver,” she told deputies.

But the signs were obvious, according to deputies.

Investigators said she had slurred speech and unsteady steps — and instead of sticking with the basics, she tried to prove her sobriety by flawlessly pronouncing the famous Mary Poppins word.

It backfired.

“Considering that is not a standard DUI test and she was unable to properly say it, it did not help her case,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was arrested and charged with:

  • Driving under the influence;
  • Reckless driving;
  • Refusal.

She was booked at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond, officials said.

The sheriff's office dubbed the incident as the “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Arrest.”

