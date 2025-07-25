Speeding Teen Thought He Got Away On I-95—Stafford Deputy Had Other Plans, Sheriff Says

The teen, a repeat offender, is facing a long list of charges after allegedly taking a relative’s Toyota without permission and trying to outrun law enforcement during a reckless pursuit, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, July 25.

A deputy was patrolling I-95 northbound near mile marker 142 around 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, when a Toyota blew past him going 86 mph in a 65 mph zone, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy activated his lights and tried to stop the vehicle, which initially appeared to comply and pulled onto the exit ramp for 143A — but that didn’t last.

“At the last second, the vehicle accelerated and veered back into the Northbound lanes, nearly striking a vehicle in the process,” officials said.

Jacobeen followed as the driver pushed higher speeds and passed cars on the shoulder, the sheriff’s office said.

The pursuit was eventually called off due to public safety concerns — but the first sergeant had already spotted the driver’s face and traced the license plate back to a Stafford residence.

The teen had taken a family member’s vehicle without permission, authorities said. When he got home, the deputy was there waiting.

The teen was charged with:

Felony eluding;

Two counts of reckless driving;

Three counts of passing on the shoulder;

Driving without a license;

Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Juvenile Intake elected to detain the suspect, who was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

