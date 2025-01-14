Smiling Suspect Seeking Soda During Traffic Stop Hit With Second DUI In Stafford, Sheriff Says

The 34-year-old found herself back behind bars at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on Monday morning after deputies spotted her swerving on the roadway before making a pitstop at 7-Eleven on White Oak Road.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, a deputy on patrol at around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 13 was heading along the roadway when they found Diaz driving erratically, prompting a stop at the convenience store, though the driver had other plans - and a thirst to quench.

The moment her car stopped, Diaz made a bold move, investigators say, heading straight for the front doors of 7-Eleven.

When told she couldn’t just walk away from a traffic stop, she doubled down, requesting permission to grab a Coke.

The deputy denied her soda mission, and the situation went downhill from there, in spite of her best efforts.

Despite her initial claim of drinking “none,” Diaz later admitted to consuming beer before getting behind the wheel.

She enthusiastically agreed to field sobriety tests but quickly lost her cool, unleashing insults at the deputy, investigators said.

Diaz, who had no valid driver’s license, was charged with second-offense DUI within five years, driving without a license, two counts of refusal, and failure to maintain her lane.

She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.

