Smiling Suspect Making Homicidal Statements At Stafford Hospital Assaulted Officers: Sheriff

Timing was everything for a 23-year-old Stafford man who went on a tirade at Mary Washington Hospital on Wednesday night and landed himself behind bars.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Stafford County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Philip Erikson is facing charges after putting on a show that caught the attention of a deputy who was at the hospital on Sam Perry Boulevard for an unrelated matter.

According to a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, a deputy was alarmed when he heard a man "screaming homicidal statements," before observing Erikson threw a metal tray toward a nurse.

When the deputy attempted to detain him, Erikson actively resisted and assaulted him before he was ultimately taken into custody with an assist from a Stafford sergeant and Fredericksburg police officer.

Erikson was escorted to a patrol vehicle, during which time he also assaulted the sergeant.

Only minor injuries were reported.

  • Erikson was charged with: 
  • Two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement;
  • Disorderly conduct;
  • Assault and battery;
  • Destruction of property.

He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

