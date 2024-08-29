Smiling Suspect Making Homicidal Statements At Stafford Hospital Assaulted Officers: Sheriff

Philip Erikson is facing charges after putting on a show that caught the attention of a deputy who was at the hospital on Sam Perry Boulevard for an unrelated matter.

According to a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, a deputy was alarmed when he heard a man "screaming homicidal statements," before observing Erikson threw a metal tray toward a nurse.

When the deputy attempted to detain him, Erikson actively resisted and assaulted him before he was ultimately taken into custody with an assist from a Stafford sergeant and Fredericksburg police officer.

Erikson was escorted to a patrol vehicle, during which time he also assaulted the sergeant.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Erikson was charged with:

Two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement;

Disorderly conduct;

Assault and battery;

Destruction of property.

He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

