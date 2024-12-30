Shots Fired Call Leads To Arrest Of Intoxicated Man Threatening Deputies In Stafford: Sheriff

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment on Cynthias Place around 8:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, with callers reporting hearing "really fast" gunshots coming from one unit, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

One deputy arrived to investigate but overheard a man inside the apartment in question shouting that he would “shoot them” if police showed up, the sheriff's office said.

Out of caution, deputies instructed neighbors to stay indoors as the situation unfolded.

The suspect, Sokha Chhim, 39, was identified as the man inside the apartment, and it was determined that there was also a child present in the unit.

The sheriff’s Crisis Intervention Team was able to coax Chhim in into surrendering peacefully, and the child was taken into custody by the responding deputy.

A search of the apartment revealed three spent rifle casings and three empty beer cans on the balcony, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies also recovered three loaded rifles in the living room.

Chhim, who appeared intoxicated, admitted to firing his AR-15 from the balcony because he believed people were following him, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Chhim was arrested and charged with:

Discharging a firearm in an occupied building

Reckless handling of a firearm

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

