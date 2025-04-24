Shane Williams, 28, is facing multiple charges after deputies say he tried to use counterfeit cash at a Panera Bread in Stafford, then ran and was tackled by a dealership employee.

The chaos began around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, when deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office were called to the eatery on Stafford Market Place, where employees reported that Williams had tried to pay with a fake $50 bill.

Deputies quickly spotted him nearby, but he took off running — bolting across Garrisonville Road and into the Sheehy Toyota parking lot, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Things got interesting from there.

As deputies gave chase between rows of cars, a Sheehy employee jumped into action out of no where and tackled Williams to the ground, bringing the pursuit to an end.

Williams was found carrying two counterfeit $50 bills with matching serial numbers and a fake ID. The bill passed at Panera also matched, and officials said the bills felt like “common printer paper.”

He was charged with possession of forged currency, use of forged currency, possession of a fictitious ID, and obstruction of justice.

He’s being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

“Great work to deputies, and the Sheehy staff member, for their quick actions,” the sheriff’s office said.

