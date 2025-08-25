Deputies responded to Nelson Street around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, after a runner reported nearly being hit by a bronze pickup that later stopped in the street with the driver slumped over, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck was still running when deputies arrived, and the driver — identified as Stafford resident Seth Roscoe — eventually woke up, officials said.

Deputies observed signs of intoxication and conducted field sobriety tests before detaining him.

A search of Roscoe’s vehicle turned up suspected controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and concealed brass knuckles, according to the sheriff’s office.

Roscoe, who has two prior DUI convictions in the last decade, was charged with:

DUI third offense within ten years;

Possession of controlled substances;

Carrying a concealed weapon.

He was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $10,000 secured bond.

