Sean Carr faces multiple charges after allegedly attacking someone with a Taser, then fleeing and resisting arrest while intoxicated in Stafford, authorities said.

Carr, 21, was arrested after deputies responded to a reported assault on Ottinger Lane around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Carr was involved in a verbal argument that turned physical when he used a taser on the victim, and before deputies arrived, Carr fled the scene.

A short time later, deputies found Carr intoxicated and tossing a can of booze aside, officials said. When they attempted to detain him, he briefly resisted before surrendering.

Carr refused to speak about the assault, only saying, “Take me to Rappahannock," deputies said.

He was charged with:

Simple assault;

Public intoxication;

Littering;

Obstruction of justice.

Carr was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until he sobered up.

