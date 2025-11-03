According to the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office, firefighters were called just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27, to the 700 block of Cambridge Street, near Enon Road, for a reported structure fire.

Crews arrived within minutes to find smoke showing from three sides of a single-story vacant commercial building, officials said.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and confirmed that the structure was empty.

Following an investigation, authorities determined the fire was incendiary in nature.

On Thursday, Oct. 30, investigators say they arrested 18-year-old Samuel Harang of Stafford County.

He has been charged with burning an unoccupied structure and is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, according to officials.

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office said the investigation into Harang remains ongoing.

