Rubber Deer Mask Freakout Ends With Virginia Man Biting Deputy On I-95: Stafford Sheriff

The chaos unfolded around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, when Stafford County deputies were called to the northbound lanes near mile marker 136, when multiple callers reported a man casually strolling in the middle of the highway, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies quickly spotted Adrian Chiodo, 30, of Richmond, wandering among traffic.

“Due to I-95 being a highway and not a sidewalk, it wasn’t hard for the deputy to locate the suspect on his stroll,” a spokesperson for the sheriff's office mused.

When a deputy tried to coax him to safety, Chiodo bolted into oncoming cars, triggering a dangerous foot chase, authorities said.

That’s when things got stranger.

After deputies brought him down, Chiodo allegedly bit one of them on the foot. The officer wasn’t injured — but the suspect’s explanation only added to the bizarre situation.

Chiodo admitted to deputies that he had mixed several controlled substances and thought the officer was wearing “a rubber deer mask,” which apparently spooked him, the sheriff’s office said.

He was arrested without further incident and charged with:

Assault and battery on law enforcement;

Public intoxication;

Fleeing law enforcement;

Obstruction of justice;

Unauthorized use of a highway.

He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

