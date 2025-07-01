A man wanted for multiple assaults was busted in Virginia after he allegedly attacked a woman during a shoe sale, then tried to hide in a bedroom when deputies came knocking, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a home on Dover Place at 8:38 p.m. on Monday, June 30, after a woman reported being assaulted while trying to buy Jordan sneakers, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman arrived at Romaine Williamson's Stafford home in an attempt to buy the shoes, but instead she was attacked during the deal, leading to a wild chain of events.

Williamson, 30, had an active warrant for four counts of assault and battery and wearing a mask in public, authorities said. When deputies arrived to investigate the latest assault, they say he refused to come out.

Instead, deputies entered the home and found Williamson attempting to hide in a bedroom, where he was arrested without further incident.

Williamson was taken into custody and hit with another count of assault and battery and obstruction of justice, the sheriff’s office said.

He’s being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

