Road Trip Ends With NY Woman Bloodied, Charged In DUI, Felony Hit-And-Run: Stafford Sheriff

Bluff Point resident Lori Amberg was arrested on Friday, June 20, in Stafford County, after allegedly driving drunk, assaulting her passenger, and hitting that same woman with her SUV after she tried to get out, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 4:20 p.m. to a disturbance on Richmond Highway.

The 911 caller reported that the driver of a Bronco was “very intoxicated,” drove on the wrong side of the road, assaulted her passenger, and left the passenger on the side of the road, officials said.

Deputies found the woman on the side of the road near Austin Park Drive and learned the disturbing backstory.

According to investigators, the women were on a road trip from New York to Stafford County, when Amberg began driving “all over the road” and allegedly attacked the passenger inside the vehicle.

“Not wanting to be in the vehicle with an intoxicated driver beating on her, the victim exited the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Amberg would continue her trip, but not before striking the victim with her vehicle.”

The victim suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

While one deputy cared for the victim, others launched a search for the Bronco.

Unlike the infamous O.J. Simpson chase, the department joked, “this Bronco was quickly located and stopped in the area of Eskimo Hill Road.”

Amberg showed “signs of intoxication” and allegedly told deputies she had only a few sips of iced tea mixed with vodka.

“Considering her blood alcohol content,” the sheriff’s office said, “it appeared there was more than just a few sips of the summertime drink.”

Amberg was arrested and charged with:

Driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content above .20;

Assault and battery;

Felony hit and run.

She is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.