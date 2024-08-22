Retired US Army Sergeant In Virginia Wins $958K Lottery Jackpot After 21 Years Of Service

When Chester resident Christopher Leydic - also a veteran lotto player - saw that the Cash 5 with EZ Match game reverted to it's $200,000 starting point, he says he thought to himself "oh, somebody won it" over the weekend.

Days later, he realized that he, in fact, was the one who won the $958,740 jackpot on the Saturday, Aug. 17 drawing to reset that jackpot.

All from a ticket that was purchased online.

“It was unbelievable!” Leydic told Lottery officials. “I thought, ‘Is this real?’”

The winning numbers on that fateful day were: 10-15-31-36-43.

Leydic, who retired from the Army as a first sergeant after 21 years, says that there are no immediate plans for the unexpected cash windfall, other than paying off some outstanding bills and stashing the rest away for a rainy day.

According to Virginia Lottery officials, Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot starting at a minimum of $200,000.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 1,221,759.

