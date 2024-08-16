Repeat Offender Busted Trespassing, Bringing Drugs Feet From Children In Stafford Home: Sheriff

Trevor Sutphin, 23, once again found himself on the wrong side of the law, this time for violating protective orders and trespassing in a Garrison Woods apartment.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, deputies were called to the apartment complex to investigate a disturbance after a call came from a residence where yelling could be heard in the background before the line disconnected.

It was initially determined that Sutphin could be involved, who has two active protective orders involving a resident there.

Investigators say that a resident informed first responders that he was, in fact there, hiding in a bathroom with an 8-year-old and 1-year-old child, as well as suspected fentanyl.

Deputies then got creative, using an interior drone to confirm his location inside, at which point deputies made contact with Sutphin and removed the children safely.

When he was apprehended, Sutphin allegedly had signs of recently consuming controlled substance, which were found in his possession. He also stated he "would become a problem," when deputies took him into custody.

The Orange resident was served on the outstanding warrant and charged with:

Possession of controlled substances;

Obstruction of justice;

Trespassing;

Two counts of violating a protective order;

Two counts of child endangerment.

He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

